Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $812.90 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Mina has a market cap of $812.90 million and $221.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,103,626,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,183,059 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,103,556,412.8400393 with 1,016,041,338.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.82097645 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $227,556,690.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

