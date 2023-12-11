Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.9 million-$171.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.7 million. Mitek Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 162,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $175,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 50.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

