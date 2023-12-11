Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

