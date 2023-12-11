MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.0 million-$433.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.9 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.890-2.910 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,032. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.44.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.