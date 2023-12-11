Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $52,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.00. 164,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,552. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $378.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.65 and its 200 day moving average is $337.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

