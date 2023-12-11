Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $27.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 141.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

