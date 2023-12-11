M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,744 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,468. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $132.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

