My DeFi Pet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,313.40 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $689,313.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034191 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004581 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

