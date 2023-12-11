NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $312.94 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00005393 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $312.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00088046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,328,039 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,082,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.34200571 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $263,809,106.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.