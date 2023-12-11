Needham & Company LLC Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $26.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of SMTC opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 1,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

