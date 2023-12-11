Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Bought by Investor AB

Investor AB raised its position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) by 821.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Neonode accounts for 0.0% of Investor AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investor AB owned approximately 0.22% of Neonode worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NEON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Neonode Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neonode Profile

(Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

