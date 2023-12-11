NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,400,474 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $338,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NetApp by 161.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,239 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 219.9% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

