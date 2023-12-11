Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 286,535 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 7.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $181,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,217. The company has a market capitalization of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.52 and its 200-day moving average is $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

