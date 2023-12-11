Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.47. 1,143,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

