New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.77.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

