NFT 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.22 or 1.00048139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003609 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.