Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up to $16.35

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $17.21. Nordstrom shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 1,680,491 shares trading hands.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,477,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

