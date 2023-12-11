NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.