NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up 1.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.76. 314,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.