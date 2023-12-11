NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.91. 6,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 33,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

NWTN Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NWTN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.