OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.24 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $92.56 million and $40.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001626 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.