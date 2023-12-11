OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $552,835.05

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $552,835.05 and approximately $96,431.59 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

