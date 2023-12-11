ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $78.34. 1,232,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,366. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

