Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.90 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

