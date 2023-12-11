Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $113.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

