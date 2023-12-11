Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.27 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $77.81 million and $6.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.22 or 1.00048139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010840 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003609 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.079377 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $5,970,699.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.