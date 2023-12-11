Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been given a $52.00 target price by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

OVV stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

