Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $8,760.28 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,980.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00557373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00411913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00117657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,857,940 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

