Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.0 million-$423.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.3 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 10.100-10.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.60.

NYSE OXM traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.48. 97,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

