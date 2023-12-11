Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.86

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 6916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.