Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,139 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 3.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of Palantir Technologies worth $74,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,272 shares of company stock worth $19,491,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. 24,406,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,585,055. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

