Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,042,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $443.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

