Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $422.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $422.30 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 425,038,883 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.