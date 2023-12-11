Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.81 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $424.09 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 425,038,883 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

