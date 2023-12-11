PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.25 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

