Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. 7,313,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,074,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

