Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
