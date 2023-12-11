Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

