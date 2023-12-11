Pineapple Financial Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Quiet Period To End on December 11th

Pineapple Financial’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 11th. Pineapple Financial had issued 875,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $3,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Pineapple Financial’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Pineapple Financial Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PAPL opened at $3.20 on Monday. Pineapple Financial has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
Pineapple Financial Company Profile
