Pineapple Financial Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Quiet Period To End on December 11th

Pineapple Financial’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 11th. Pineapple Financial had issued 875,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $3,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Pineapple Financial’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Pineapple Financial Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PAPL opened at $3.20 on Monday. Pineapple Financial has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Get Pineapple Financial alerts:

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company offers mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers through data-driven systems together with cloud based tools. The company also operates MyPineapple technology platform, which allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.