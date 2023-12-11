Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $35.67. Pinterest shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 1,514,553 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.