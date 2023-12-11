Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $169.30 million and approximately $50,718.46 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00176930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18457757 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $127,539.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.