Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

