Prom Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $83.76 million and $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00011290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.69001043 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,875,682.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

