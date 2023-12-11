Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.88

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 43089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NX. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

