Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $15.10 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,645.69 or 0.99983987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011157 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.