QUINT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,280.15 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $85.09 million and approximately $45,280.15 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

