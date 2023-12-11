Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 10.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 4,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.