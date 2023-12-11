Radio Caca Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.78 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,301,566,604 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.