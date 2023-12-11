Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.42, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

