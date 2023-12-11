Raymond James Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.59 on Monday, hitting C$30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 240,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,824. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.96.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

