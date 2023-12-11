Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.26) to GBX 7,400 ($93.47) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,978.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.6 %

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.